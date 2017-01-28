White gets more than he bargained for

He requested a six-month prison sentence for his crimes, but 42-year-old Dale Andrew White got four times that today.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant handed down a 24-month sentence on White, who had no fixed place of abode, after he pleaded guilty to theft, loitering and drug charges.

He admitted in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to stealing a $600 cellular phone belonging to Sandrena Small; loitering on Kay Morgan-Payne’s premises and there was cause to suspect that he was there to commit theft; and possession of apparatus fit for the misuse of cocaine.

The cellular phone was taken from Small’s vehicle which was in a car park near her residence on January 23, but she discovered it missing the following day.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill said the matter was reported to police and investigations led to White being taken into custody.

He admitted to committing the offence, telling lawmen he sold the phone to a man but did not know his name or address.

In the case of White loitering on Morgan-Payne’s property, the court heard that the complainant, who knew the man, saw him exiting her vehicle. She asked him what he was doing but he walked away without answering.

The matter was reported to the police and White was arrested sometime later in Brittons Hill.

The cocaine apparatus was found in his pocket during the investigations.

“That is what I does use to smoke cocaine,” he told the police at the time.

Addressing the magistrate today, he said: “I now come out of jail – now a month and a half – and I want you to send me back for six months [to get] my brain together. I begging for six months in God’s name; I won’t make it a habit.”

But Cuffy-Sargeant slapped him with two six-month sentences on the loitering and apparatus charges, to run consecutively, and “six months times two” for the theft charge, also to run consecutively.

“I will get that organize, Ma’am,” White said, even as he tried to figure out the total amount of time he would spend at the St Philip penitentiary.