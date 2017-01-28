UPDATE – Romanians remanded

Romanian national, Constantin Ursu, and Romanian/Jamaican national Andre Harvey have been remanded to prison after being denied bail when they appeared in the District A Magistrates Court this morning.

Ursu and Harvey were charged with a number of fraud-related offences, which police say were committed on January 25.

Ursu was charged with one count of money laundering, while Harvey was accused of one count of going equipped for criminal deception and two counts of money laundering.

They are due to reappear in the District E Magistrates Court in Holetown on January 31, and again on February 2 at District B Magistrates Court in Oistins.