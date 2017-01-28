UPDATE-Elderly woman killed; man injured by pit bulls

Police are yet to release the name of the 74-year-old woman who was attacked and killed by pit bulls a stone’s throw away from her Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael home this morning.

However, the tragic death of the elderly woman has left the entire community in shock.

Up to 9 a.m. the victim’s body was still lying at the scene, as investigations continued into the fatal incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. The owner of the dogs, who lives in the area, was also assisting police with their probe.

In a brief statement to reporters at the scene, Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Roland Cobbler confirmed that the attack was by five dogs, including pit bulls.

Police and family members also revealed that another resident, 30-year-old Damien McCollin, sustained injuries after he reportedly came to the woman’s rescue.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance after sustaining bites about his body. A piece of his toe was apparently bitten off during the vicious attack.