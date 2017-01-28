UK couple blasts QEH

Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on Saturday said they had not received an official complaint from a UK couple who claimed that the husband nearly died during a ten-day stay at the state-run QEH.

The visitors, David Ramsey and his wife Elizabeth, from Blyth, Northumberland, were on a two-week cruise to the Caribbean when David fell ill.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that he was treated by medics aboard the ship before being taken to the QEH where he was treated for double pneumonia.

According to the newspaper, 48-year-old David spent ten days at the QEH, which his wife claimed was “dirty” and “looked like something from the 1920s”.

“The beds were all dirty and the hospital looked run down. It was just filthy. I’ve never been so scared,” the paper quoted Elizabeth as saying.

She also reported that her husband was tied to a bed for three days to stop him from falling out and that he had developed sores on his hand, foot and the bottom of his back.

David was discharged on November 30 and returned to the UK four days later. However, the paper said he was still receiving treatment for his injuries, which he claims he sustained at the QEH.

The couple also queried a £19,000 (Bds$47, 686) medical bill for treatment received at the hospital and aboard the ship.

In response to the couple’s claims, state-owned CBC on Saturday quoted that the hospital’s CEO Dr Dexter James as saying the QEH had not yet received a formal complaint on the matter.

Source: Newcastle Chronicle