UK couple blasts QEH
Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on Saturday said they had not received an official complaint from a UK couple who claimed that the husband nearly died during a ten-day stay at the state-run QEH.
The visitors, David Ramsey and his wife Elizabeth, from Blyth, Northumberland, were on a two-week cruise to the Caribbean when David fell ill.
The Newcastle Chronicle reported that he was treated by medics aboard the ship before being taken to the QEH where he was treated for double pneumonia.
According to the newspaper, 48-year-old David spent ten days at the QEH, which his wife claimed was “dirty” and “looked like something from the 1920s”.
“The beds were all dirty and the hospital looked run down. It was just filthy. I’ve never been so scared,” the paper quoted Elizabeth as saying.
She also reported that her husband was tied to a bed for three days to stop him from falling out and that he had developed sores on his hand, foot and the bottom of his back.
David was discharged on November 30 and returned to the UK four days later. However, the paper said he was still receiving treatment for his injuries, which he claims he sustained at the QEH.
The couple also queried a £19,000 (Bds$47, 686) medical bill for treatment received at the hospital and aboard the ship.
In response to the couple’s claims, state-owned CBC on Saturday quoted that the hospital’s CEO Dr Dexter James as saying the QEH had not yet received a formal complaint on the matter.
Hope they are not some of those Insurance scammers !!!
Very sorry to learn of Mr. Ramsey’s sudden illness. Question is He’s still alive isn’t he? All he needs to obtain is a detailed invoice from the QEH and his insurance accounts department can audit it from there. With regard to QEH’s management Dr. Dexter James proves that he is just another political appointee. The QEH is forever begging for funds. A good friend pointed out a way that facility can earn over $12 million per annum to help shore up costs. but James is awaiting political infusion. He’s a doctor NOT a manager. QEH needs correct administration ideas and methods.
We’ve probably all heard complaints about impolite or otherwise poor service, severe delays and shortages of supplies and equipment at QEH. This is not to say that the visitors have an open and shut case, nor should the hospital administrators be tempted to just dismiss it; patients are less likely to make a fuss if all has gone well. Hopefully an investigation will be thorough and the truth will emerge.
By the way, if those are photos of the same man, I’d be more concerned that this 48 year old man has bigger problems than the amount of the QEH bill.