Third person charged with conspiracy to import firearms

A third person has been arrested and charged with the offence of conspiracy to import firearms.

Twenty-five-year-old Akem Marvon Waithe of Greens, St George appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the District A Magistrate Court, where he was remanded to prison.

Police previously charged Skye Yasmin Lecreta Murray, 29, of Perry Gap, Roebuck Street, St Michael, and Colin Alfonso Wooding, 50, of Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church, for the offence which was committed sometime between November 1 and December 5, 2016.

Murray and Wooding are currently on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds in relation to the offence.

The trio will reappear in court on February 9.