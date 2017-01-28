Third person charged with conspiracy to import firearms
A third person has been arrested and charged with the offence of conspiracy to import firearms.
Twenty-five-year-old Akem Marvon Waithe of Greens, St George appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the District A Magistrate Court, where he was remanded to prison.
Police previously charged Skye Yasmin Lecreta Murray, 29, of Perry Gap, Roebuck Street, St Michael, and Colin Alfonso Wooding, 50, of Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church, for the offence which was committed sometime between November 1 and December 5, 2016.
Murray and Wooding are currently on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds in relation to the offence.
The trio will reappear in court on February 9.
Everybody wants a gun,like we preparing for war
Shoot the three of them..since they want guns so bad.
Shoot the people who are using these youngsters. Of course that will never happen. They ” know people ” . the greed and hypocrisy continues..
Wow these the guns people carrying in BIM?? Omg. It’s not really that serious but the young people might think different. I’m not scared of the gun, it’s the person holding the gun that I fear. Smh…….. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.
Who is the mastermind behind this importation of guns. Not these youngsters that are being used.
You’ll think it’s a black man bringing these powerful weapons into Barbados? Wake up! This is serious
We see a connection here, how come we don’t see the same with the large drug catch. Where you find drugs there will be guns.