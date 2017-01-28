Third person charged with conspiracy to import firearms

Added by Barbados Today on January 28, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

A third person has been arrested and charged with the offence of conspiracy to import firearms.

Twenty-five-year-old Akem Marvon Waithe of Greens, St George appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke in the District A Magistrate Court, where he was remanded to prison.

Skye Yasmin Lecreta Murray & Colin Alfonso Wooding

Police previously charged Skye Yasmin Lecreta Murray, 29, of Perry Gap, Roebuck Street, St Michael, and Colin Alfonso Wooding, 50, of Green Hill Drive, Silver Hill, Christ Church, for the offence which was committed sometime between November 1 and December 5, 2016.

Murray and Wooding are currently on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds in relation to the offence.

The trio will reappear in court on February 9.

7 Responses to Third person charged with conspiracy to import firearms

  1. Sherry-ann Mayers
    Sherry-ann Mayers January 28, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Everybody wants a gun,like we preparing for war

    Reply
  2. Jacqueline Garnes
    Jacqueline Garnes January 28, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Shoot the three of them..since they want guns so bad.

    Reply
    • Anne Ince
      Anne Ince January 28, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Shoot the people who are using these youngsters. Of course that will never happen. They ” know people ” . the greed and hypocrisy continues..

      Reply
  3. Ryvan Springer
    Ryvan Springer January 28, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Wow these the guns people carrying in BIM?? Omg. It’s not really that serious but the young people might think different. I’m not scared of the gun, it’s the person holding the gun that I fear. Smh…….. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.

    Reply
  4. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince January 28, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Who is the mastermind behind this importation of guns. Not these youngsters that are being used.

    Reply
  5. Ryvan Springer
    Ryvan Springer January 28, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    You’ll think it’s a black man bringing these powerful weapons into Barbados? Wake up! This is serious

    Reply
  6. Alex Alleyne January 28, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    We see a connection here, how come we don’t see the same with the large drug catch. Where you find drugs there will be guns.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *