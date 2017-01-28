Teen admits to daring phone theft

A Christ Church teen who committed a daring daylight robbery while disembarking a route taxi, has been remanded to prison.

Christopher Seth Japeth Bynoe, of Forde’s Road, Clapham, Christ Church, today admitted before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to robbing Natasha Graham of cellular phone valued $1,800 on January 21.

The facts read by Sergeant Janice Ifill revealed that Graham was using the phone while on a route taxi in which Byone, 19, was also travelling.

The teenager got out of the vehicle in the Wildey area near the Sol service station, grabbing Graham’s phone as he did so. A struggle ensued as Graham held on, but she was forced to release the device when Bynoe struck her in the head with an object and ran.

He was pursued by the van driver but escaped.

However, Bynoe handed over the device after a search warrant was executed at his residence, and he also confessed to his crime.

He was identified by Graham at an identification parade.

“I hit her, I admit, but I did not hit her with anything. . . . I asking that you not hit me hard with the time. I complied with the police, they did not have to interrogate me too hard, and I gave back the thing. I am asking for leniency,” Bynoe said.

“I apologize for my misbehaving. I apologize to the complainant . . . and to my family and the court as well.”

The magistrate told Bynoe that it was her hope he was indeed remorseful, as he had said all the right things.

The matter was adjourned until February 24 when Graham is scheduled to appear in court.

However, Bynoe was not granted bail, after the court prosecutor objected to his release based on the serious nature of the offence and that he was already on bail on another matter from Criminal Court No. 1.

Sergeant Ifill also said it was feared that if Bynoe was granted bail again, he would reoffend.

“This occurred, in Bajan terms, in broad daylight – 3 p.m. So, Ma’am, society needs protection.”