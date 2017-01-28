NIS worker wins with Flow

Heather Johnson’s year just got 50,000 times better with Flow.

The long-serving employee of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) was overcome with emotion after Barbados’ leading telecommunications provider surprised her at work with a cheque for $50 000.

The grand prize in the company’s Most Wonderful Time of the Year campaign was presented to Johnson at the Frank Walcott building.

“This is the first time in my life that I have won anything like this,” said Johnson, a data entry officer who celebrated 18 years with the NIS on January 4.

“Someone from Flow called me earlier this week and told me I had won a prize but he didn’t tell me what it was. He said he would come to my office to drop it off but I wasn’t expecting this. I’ve had some challenges recently, so I don’t know what I’m going to do with it yet but I’m so grateful to Flow for this.”

Johnson, who simply topped up her mobile phone with $15 and was automatically entered in the draw, received her prize from Flow’s managing director Niall Sheehy and director of stakeholder engagement Marilyn Sealy, along with radio personality and Flow ambassador Carol Roberts.

“It’s a great feeling to know that we’ve made someone’s year a little brighter and Heather is truly a deserving winner. We have heard she is a dedicated worker who is always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty, so we hope she enjoys this richly deserved prize,” said Sheehy.

Derek Lowe, marketing and research officer with the NIS, paid glowing tribute to Johnson and described her as a model employee.

“Heather is a valuable member of the NIS and we are all very happy that she has won with Flow. She is bubbly and she will look out for you and she is also very generous, so this couldn’t have happened to a better person,” he said.

Yesterday, the telecoms provider also granted Cheryl Senhouse’s wish for a new iPhone 7, while there were more than 120 weekly winners as Flow gave away more than $200,000 in cash and prizes during the Christmas season.