Missing Teen

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teen, Nathan Nathaniel Dicoda Bryant of Vaucluse Tenantry, St Thomas.

The 15-year-old student of the Grantley Adams Memorial School was last seen by his mother Tammy Bryant around 7:30 yesterday morning when he left home wearing his school uniform and carrying a blue ‘North Face’ haversack.

Bryant is five feet tall, slim, dark, with a round head, low haircut. He has brown eyes, a flat forehead, large nose, broad mouth, a long neck and square shoulders. He also has a pleasant manner and an erect appearance, and frequents the Lodge Hill, St Michael area.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Nathan Nathaniel Dicoda Bryant is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726 or 419-1729, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.