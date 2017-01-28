Haggat Hall community in mourning

What began as a normal, quiet Saturday morning quickly turned to tragedy for the residents of Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

74-year-old Verona Gibson, retired nurse of the Sir Winston Scott Polyclinic, was mauled to death by five pit bulls around 5:30 this morning, on her way to clean the St Barnabas Anglican Church.

Three of the dogs were owned by a resident in the neighbourhood, and it is not clear who owns the other two.

Gibson was attacked a mere stone’s throw from her home. She received multiple bites to her body and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

Fellow resident, 30-year-old Damien McCollin, came to her rescue after hearing a ruckus outside. He was also attacked by the dogs and subsequently rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

When Barbados TODAY arrived after 8 a.m., a crowd of neighbours and others from surrounding areas had gathered at the scene. Gibson’s body lay on the roadside covered by a white sheet and surrounded by three police vehicles.

Her family members were huddled together at a neighbouring house, praying and sobbing.

A distraught Judy Gibson was overwhelmed by the death of her aunt. She said she usually accompanied Gibson to clean the Church where they were active parishioners. The duo would walk from their Haggat Hall homes to the house of worship.

“We were very close … we clean the place for people that belong to the church, do everything.

“When they have fairs, she get the vegetables, we weigh them out . . . this year is going to be a sad year for our fair and the old people’s home we helped out,” said Judy.

The 64-year-old niece was the first to inform family members of Gibson’s tragic passing.

“I broke down and cried,” she said. “You imagine a pit bull destroying a woman’s life, so early in the morning?”

Overcome with anger and grief, Judy maintained that something must be done with the dogs involved.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody say, because they are out to kill somebody. They are killing sheep, goat, anything that they find. They are looking for blood, so they need to get rid of them.

“Look how a person going to clean a church this morning and a dog destroyed their whole life. Do you know what is a human life? You cannot bring back a life. They need to do something … something has to be done,” she stressed.

She revealed that Gibson had returned to the island on Sunday after visiting her daughter in Florida.

“She is a very nice woman, anybody can tell you,” she said, adding, “all the church members calling at my house crying and crying.”

Also among the mourners was Reverend Mark Harewood of the St Barnabas Church, who remembered Gibson as a faithful member.

“She decided … to come straight back out on Saturday and do what she was accustomed doing on Saturday which is preparing the church and getting it ready for service tomorrow morning,” he said, noting that Gibson’s death was “a great loss to our church”.

“The pain itself of that kind of attack, it very distressing to me personally and the church as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile police spokesman, Roland Cobbler, said the owner of the dogs is currently assisting police with their investigations.

He also reminded dog owners that they are responsible for ensuring that their animals are properly secured.

“Strict liability is outlined in the Dogs (Licensing and Control Act) Chapter 177. Section 12, subsection (1) clearly states that an owner of a dog shall not: (a) permit that dog to be in any public place unless it is kept on a lead or leash,” Cobbler said in a statement issued this afternoon.