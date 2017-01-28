Green light at St John

Green House were in unofficial pole position when St John Primary’s inter-house sports day concluded Friday at the Gall Hill, St John playing field.

Organisers had not made their final tally up to publication time but Green House led from Blue House in second and Red House in third.

There were a number excellent performances from the likes of Destiny Evelyn who won the U7 80m sprint, finishing ahead of house-mate Rashala Belgrave and Halima Puckerin in second and third respectively.

Amari Estwick had wins in the U9 80m and 150m. But he was not the only athlete to win multiple events. Evelyn returned later in the morning to win the 100m as well as the 50m. She had a terrific day.

Kianna Connell also impressed with wins in the U11 200, 100m and 400m, giving Red House tremendous service throughout the morning. Red House’s Gabrielle Mullin scorched the field in scoring victories in the U13 Girls 100m, 200m and 400m events.

Shakenya Knight pulled and Tyshawnah Richards sat as they combined to win the tyre race for Green House.

Also crossing the line first in their respective events were Zafari Pinder of Green House in the U11 400m; Green House’s Kaliq Ashby in the U11 Boys 400m and 200m; Green House’s Jelani Bynoe in the U11 100m; Sanjay Howell of Blue House in the U13 100m; Green House’s Jelani Bynoe in the U11 100m; Nicolai Branker of Red House in the U9 100m and Blue House’s Krisanne Jones in the U9 100m.

There were a number of novelty events in addition to the tyre race and these included the pick-up and shuttle girls race won by Blue House and the boys’ equivalent also won by Blue House. Red House won both the girls and boys three-legged race.