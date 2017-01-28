Falklands wants trade ties with Barbados

The Falkland Islands, the British Overseas Territory in South America, is on a mission to improve trading links with the Caribbean, with a special interest in Barbados.

Representative of the Legislative Assembly Ian Hansen is on a Caribbean tour with stops in Barbados, Dominica and Guyana to promote trade, industry and support for the Falkland Islands throughout the Caribbean, he told Barbados TODAY during a stop this afternoon at the British High Commission on Collymore Rock, St Michael.

“We don’t have strong trade ties with Barbados at the moment but that’s not to say that if the opportunity arises we would not have something. But at the moment it’s a fairly slow process,” Hansen said.

With a population of about 3,000, the territory has a strong economy based on fishing, agriculture and tourism, with oil production also on the rise, and the current government is exploring the possibility of exporting lamb to the Caribbean.

“It’s important that we maintain a good relationship with the Caribbean” the visiting official said.