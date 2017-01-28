Elderly woman killed by pit bulls
Police are on the scene of a tragic incident at Monroe Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.
A woman, in her 70s, was reportedly mauled to death, following an attack by four pit bulls.
Residents say both the victim and the owner of the dogs live in the area.
The incident occurred around 5 a.m.
More details as they become available.
what next?
as I was just typing uncaring, unthinking people
knowing the violent nature of these animals who will raised these as guard dogs or even pets?
this is a gruesome society