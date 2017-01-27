Woe is me!

THIEF COMPLAINS OF COURT NEVER GIVING HIM A CHANCE

“Wunna just like to send Arthur to jail!”

That was the declaration of 27-year-old Leinster Road, Waterford, St Michael resident Rohan Ricardo Levi Arthur after he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick handed down the sentence after Arthur pleaded guilty to stealing a compressor worth $4 000, a power saw worth $600, three angle grinders worth $1 350, a drilling machine worth $700 and a drilling machine set worth $250, sometime between January 16 and 17.

The items belonged to Paul Thompson and Tawanda Thompson.

The court heard from the police prosecutor that the equipment was left at a house under construction at Rogers Development, St Michael. The tradesmen secured their tools at the residence and left, but the equipment was later found to be missing.

The culprit had apparently gained access to the house through a window.

The stolen items were sold to several pawnshops.

Arthur told the court: “To tell the honest truth, there ain’t nothing that can [make it right].

“I just take a walk that day and end up in this gallery and saw these tools in there. [A] window was open and I say that this can pay the rent for me and my girl. I accept I was wrong, Sir. I walk into the station because it was biting my head,” Arthur, who is known to the courts, told the magistrate.

Although he admitted his guilt, he also told the court he did not believe he should be sent to prison for the crime.

Arthur pleaded with Magistrate Frederick to give him a chance “to make amends”, saying that he was due to get a pay cheque.

“All you had to do is to hold on, because you know you [were] getting paid,” Frederick told Arthur who responded that his rent was in arrears.

The magistrate pointed out to the thief that he was recently released from prison for a similar offence and he could have done something positive instead of turning to crime again.

Frederick then imposed the sentence which did not sit well with Arthur.

“Wunna just like to send Arthur to jail! Arthur don’t get no chances in this court. All the time just jail, jail, jail, jail!” said the upset man.