Weed wacker theft cuts into Phipps’ pocket

A 64-year-old man who admitted to stealing a weed wacker must now pay a fine for his crime.

Peter Emanuel Phipps, who has no fixed placed of abode, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to stealing the property worth $1 700 belonging to Yvonne Gill, sometime between January 22 and 23.

Gill secured her residence around 5:30 p.m. on the day and left the item in the backyard, but discovered it missing later that evening.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill told the court the matter was reported to police and Phipps was taken into custody and shown video footage of him taking the complainant’s property.

After the facts were read, the magistrate asked Phipps whether he had anything to say before she pronounced her sentence.

“No, Your Honour,” he responded.

The prosecutor told the court that while the weed wacker was found in Phipps’ possession, she was not briefed on its condition.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant then ordered Phipps pay the court $500 in two weeks or he will spend three months in jail.

He must return to court on February 10 to present his receipt.