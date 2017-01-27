Two Romanians accused of fraud

Police say they have arrested and charged two Romanians — including one who is also a national of Jamaica — with fraud.

They are 28-year-old Constantin Ursu and 31-year-old Andre Harvey.

Harvey, who is a holder of dual citizenship, has been charged with one count of going equipped for criminal deception and two counts of money laundering, while Ursu has been charged with one count of money laundering.

They are expected to appear before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to answer to the offences, which were committed on Wednesday.