Rihanna visits Malawi school kids

Added by Desmond Brown on January 27, 2017.
Saved under World
Pin It
Rihanna has flown to Malawi to help out African schoolchildren. The trip forms part of her empowerment tour.

The socially-conscious Rihanna helps poor kids around the world have access to proper education.

The pop sensation has been an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), non-profit organization, since last September.

Through a multi-year partnership, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), international advocacy group Global Citizen and GPE campaign together to make sure the world’s poorest children have a chance to better themselves.

“Working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally,” Rihanna stated.

Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty founded CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

3 Responses to Rihanna visits Malawi school kids

  1. kathy-Ann Clarke January 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Nice, Keep it up !

    Reply
  2. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince January 27, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Good work …giving back.

    Reply
  3. Carolann Schwartz
    Carolann Schwartz January 27, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    That’s great

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *