Rihanna visits Malawi school kids

Rihanna has flown to Malawi to help out African schoolchildren. The trip forms part of her empowerment tour.

The socially-conscious Rihanna helps poor kids around the world have access to proper education.

The pop sensation has been an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), non-profit organization, since last September.

Through a multi-year partnership, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), international advocacy group Global Citizen and GPE campaign together to make sure the world’s poorest children have a chance to better themselves.

“Working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally,” Rihanna stated.

Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty founded CLF in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.