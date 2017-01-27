Postal worker arrested for drugs

A temporary postal worker employed by the Barbados Postal Service, has been released on $5,000 bail with one surety after appearing before Magistrate Christie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Court on drug charges.

Corey Abeff Marshall, 27, of Grazettes, St Michael was arrested and charged here on Tuesday with importation and trafficking of 491 grammes of cannabis, valued at $2,455.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 17 and 24 this year at the General Post Office, Cheapside, St Michael. Marshall had apparently made arrangements to clear a package, which reportedly contained the cannabis wrapped in a tablecloth.

He is due to to re-appear in court on April 18, 2017.