Paradise lost!
Barbados Defence Force continue their winning ways
The Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) will seemingly be taking no prisoners.
Thursday night they made it three wins out of three visits to the field, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over plucky Direct TV Paradise at the National Stadium, as the Digicel-sponsored Barbados Football Association Premier League season continued.
The boys in the Government boots snuffed out the temporary rebellion by the Dover, Christ Church lads who showed tremendous enterprise and killer instinct at the start of the second half in their attempt to stage a coup.
The BDFSP looked comfortable and in control of the game although they only led 1-0 at halftime. Baggio Harewood had given them the lead in the 10th minute.
The situation was reversed in the second, though, as Paradise like thieves in the night, struck back with force and intent on resumption. Barry Skeete equalized from close range in the 52nd minute and Armando Lashley steered home their second also from inside the six-yard box in the 53rd minute.
The credit for this one went to the skillful Elijah Downey who collected the ball from just outside the box, teased, dummied and mesmerized four defenders with his artistry before squaring for Lashley to finish.
The counterattack stunned the soldiers but their barracks remained fortified. They turned seeming misery into celebration with two quick goals of their own on the rebound. Talisman Rashad Jules pulled the trigger successfully from 25 metres in the 62nd minute and then provided a beautiful pass for Decarlo Jemmott to retake the lead for keeps in the 64th minute.
Paradise had the artillery but not the incisiveness to breach the soldiers’ defence again, although a header ruled offside late in the assignment looked to be a very close call. But in the end the better side on the night won and the BDFSP have definitely thrown down the gauntlet for the other teams in the league.
In the other game played Notre Dame came from behind to beat winless Home Improvement Waterford Compton 3-2 in another close match-up. Compton have been threatening to score a win since the season started but have to play 90 minutes of consistent football to do so.
They had the best possible start when eight minutes into the game veteran player/coach Rudy Grosvenor found the back of the nets. They dominated large portions of the early exchanges but Notre Dame did not wilt.
Indeed, in the 37th minute the Dames would bring parity to the game thanks to a goal from schoolboy Avery Chandler. Then two minutes later Zinio Harris brought joy to the hearts of Compton supporters with a gem of a free kick – one of the goals of the season – to make it 2-1 in their favour.
But that was as good as it got for Waterford Compton. Lapses and a bit of over exuberance in defence saw then concede two penalties within the space of four minutes. Sure-footed Zeco Edmee stepped up to the spot and buried both in the 45th and 48th minutes.
Still, there were many Waterford fans who believed that with lots of time on the clock their team might have been able to pull a goal back. But a combination of strong, well organized defence and a frequent breakdown of Compton’s attacking forays, saw the score remain 3-2 when the final whistle sounded. Again it was a case of Compton falling short when it seemed they were at least good enough for a point from the encounter.
In this Sunday’s triple-header, Rendezvous play Ellerton at 4p.m., Brittons Hill are up against Belfield at 6 p.m. and Weymouth Wales tackle defending champions University of the West Indies Blackbirds at 8 p.m.