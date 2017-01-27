Elderly man missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Decoursey Emanuel Douglas of Culloden Road, St Michael.

The elderly man was last seen by his niece Kay Greenidge-Leacock around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, boarding a City Circle bus at Culloden Road.

At the time he was wearing a long black dress pants, short sleeve blue, grey, and plaid shirt, multi-coloured sneakers, and a gold coloured watch.

Douglas is 5 foot 7 inches in height, slim build, has grey short hair, is cleanly shaven with a long face, pointed nose, brown eyes, square shoulders, large ears, thin lips, erect appearance, and has a pleasant and quiet manner.

He speaks with an English accent, and has a full set of dentures.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7608, or 430-7612, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.