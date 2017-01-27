Chase not interested in cleaning up his act

Doctors at the Psychiatric Hospital today informed the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court through official correspondence that a cocaine user was not interested in seeking rehabilitation.

Trevor Livingston Chase, of no fixed place of abode, was remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital back in December after answering to charges of possession of apparatus intended for the misuse of cocaine and possession of a small quantity of cocaine.

The illicit drug and paraphernalia were found on December 7.

“Chase does not view his cocaine use as problematic, excessive or beyond his control [and] expressed disinterest in drug rehabilitation,” the report stated.

When Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today asked Chase whether he was interested in drug rehabilitation, he responded: “I believe I can do it on my own.”

“You refused to be enrolled in the drug programme. [You said] it was not beyond your control, but the doctor sees it differently. But it is your choice,” the magistrate said as she released Chase on a six-month bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

If the 52-year-old breaches the order, he will have to pay the court $750 forthwith or spend three months in jail.