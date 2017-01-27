Boyce accuses cop of mistreatment

A 56-year-old man declared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today that he would have to be “Bin Laden” to accomplish the crime for which he has been charged.

Hal Fernando Boyce, of Lakes Folly, St Michael, is accused of assaulting Police Constable Rohan Clarke yesterday in the execution of his duties.

“I did not! I did not! He telling lies . . . . There is no way I can run cross Coleridge Street and I could be so mad to get off of my bicycle and throw my bicycle on a police, in front of the police station. There is no way I can do that!” Boyce insisted.

“He is a liar. He tell lies. He is a dangerous police. . . . How can that happen in Barbados? I will have to be Bin Laden to get dah do.”

Boyce not only pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant but also leveled a charge of his own.

He complained that he been badly treated by the officer.

“He gave me about 19 kicks pun de ground. . . . . My ribs here brek up and my neck hurting me,” the accused claimed.

When asked whether there was someone to sign his bail, Boyce said: “I ain’t got nobody to sign bail. The best thing to do is to send me Dodds.”

However, it was discovered that there was a surety in the court.

“I didn’t even know that,” said Boyce as he was granted his release on a $500 surety.

But he declared his intentions going forward: “The way he [the policeman] treat me, I got to see the Attorney General.”

Boyce returns to court on April 12.