Bail and warning for theft accused

An unemployed man was released on $6 000 bail today after making his first appearance in a Bridgetown court on theft charges.

Dario Delesile Flatts of Block 12 Field Place Avenue, Bayville, St Michael is accused of robbing Margarita Gumby of a cell phone worth $1,000 and $50 cash on January 2.

The 20-year-old is also charged with stealing a backpack worth 130, a passport worth $300 and a car key worth $400 belonging to Marcel Maesson; a backpack worth $100 and a passport worth $300 belonging to Heather Maesson; and a passport worth $300 and a $2,000 cellular phone belonging to Alison Manzer, on December 9 last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill did not object to bail being granted to the accused but urged the court to apply some conditions to his release.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant agreed and ordered Flatts to report to the Hastings Police Station every Monday and Friday before10 a.m., with valid identification.

He was also placed on a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and warned to stay away from his alleged victims.

Flatts, who secured his bail with one surety, returns to court on April 18.

In another case, a 48-year-old man was granted bail on an assault charge.

Peter Decoursey Barnett of Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mark Agard on January 6.

He was granted bail in the sum of $9,000 with one surety and ordered to return to the Bridgetown Court on April 24.

In the meantime, Barnett has been warned to stay away from Agard and his property and to report to the District “A” Police Station every Thursday before 9 a.m. with valid identification.