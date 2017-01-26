Tributes to ‘Boo’

Since the death of leading musician Adrian Boo Husbands last Thursday, tributes have not stopped flowing for the former manager of the Headliners calypso tent, founder of Coalishun, accomplished trombone player, actor and diabetes advocate.

Colleagues and friends have described Husbands as a brother who went the distance and beyond to enhance Barbados’ music industry.

Santhia Bradshaw –– promoter

“Oh my, we have lost a big one. A true example of one who loved what he did. There are some giants I would rather leave behind in this business and Adrian Boo Husbands is one of them. Condolences to his family and to the entire music fraternity whose life he impacted.”

Biggie Irie –– soca artiste

“Boo was a very integral part of the Barbadian musical landscape. As far as the younger generation and the older artistes are concerned, he was the connection between them and us.”

Carol Roberts –– broadcaster

“Well done, Boo Husbands!

Soar, sing and shine with the angels! Rest in peace, my friend! #tearsinheaven”

Lynette Eastmond –– Barbados Film and Video Association

“He understood what it was like to start a project with only a vision for success. When the Barbados Film and Video Association started its Visual Media Festival, we knew it would be a challenge. The most difficult aspect of screening of films is finding affordable venues. The Venezuelan Institute supported us from the outset and Boo wanted me and the BFA to succeed.”

David Comissiong –– social activist

“The truth is that Adrian Boo Husbands was both a quintessential and an extremely outstanding Barbadian. He contributed to the musical and cultural development of Barbados and to our community life in a multiplicity of ways and over an extended period of time. Whether it was Crop Over, NIFCA, the Barbados Jazz Festival, Independence, the calypso tent, his Lil Boy calypso persona , community-based concerts, St Joseph musical and artistic gatherings, you name it, was an intrinsic part of it all.”

Adrian Clarke –– singer/songwriter

“Hard to think you’re gone. ‘No lotta long talk!’ Rest in peace, Adrian Boo Husbands. Thanks for sharing your musical moments and belly aching jokes.”

Anderson Armstrong –– singer/songwriter

“Boo cared about people and he loved music. He treated it with respect and he was a brilliant musician, manager and friend.”

Ingrid King –– krosfyah manager

“Adrian was really an inspiration to all of us. He worked with me from Headliners tent, through being the band leader for the Party Monarch band for a number of years. He really taught us a lot . . . .”