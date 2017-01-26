Stolen property charge lands Williams on remand

A maintenance man who is known to the law courts for committing acts of theft has denied a charge of handling stolen property.

Arnold Alexandra Williams of Block 3J Culver Terrace, Haynesville, St James is charged with dishonestly assisting in the disposal of two rings belonging to La Romana Jewels, knowing or believing them to be stolen.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old committed the offence on Monday.

Williams pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

However, the Crown was not in favour of him being granted bail.

Prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill objected on the grounds that the accused man had a number of antecedents under the Theft Act and the serious nature of the offence before the court.

She also expressed the fear that the accused would interfere with the witnesses in the case and re-offend.

Williams put forward arguments for his freedom but his plea was not convincing enough.

He told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant that he was a father of one and was expecting another child.

“I am working. I am not involved in any illegal activities. I honestly did not know the jewellery was stolen,” said Williams who also said he was the sole provider for his family.

The magistrate denied his bail application and Williams was sent on remand until February 22.