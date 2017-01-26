Painter fined for marijuana

A 57-year-old St Michael painter has three months to pay a Bridgetown Court $2,000 after he admitted to drug possession.

Rudolph Alfonza Cadogan of Dukes Alley, Nelson Street, St Michael was charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 88.7 grammes of cannabis.

The illicit drug was found at Cadogan’s home after lawmen executed a warrant at his residence on Errol Barrow Day.

It was discovered in a plastic bag in a drawer in his bedroom.

“I am extremely sorry,” Cadogan told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant when he appeared in her No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

If he fails to pay the fine by April 7, he will spend eight months at HMP Dodds.