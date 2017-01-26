Innes parts company with ICBL

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ingrid Innes has resigned from her position at the helm of Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL).

The announcement came in a brief statement issued by the insurance company Wednesday in which it was also revealed that Innes had also given up her position on the board of directors.

However, no reason was given for the sudden departure.

The company only said that Goulbourne Alleyne will serve as acting CEO while the Board conducts a formal search for her replacement.

“During this time of transition, we remain committed to providing the seamless and superior service that our customers have come to expect,” Board Chairman John Wight.

“We have a seasoned and talented executive team in place supported by a strong, customer-focused workforce and we are confident in our Company’s strategic direction. The ICBL businesses remain strong, and the Company continues to be well-positioned for the future,” he added.

Source: (PR)