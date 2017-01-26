Guard accused of stealing 26 TVs gets bail

A security guard from St Michael who is alleged to have stolen 26 television sets worth $26,553 was granted bail Wednesday.

Linus Joel Cumberbatch, 33, of Upper Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael is accused of stealing the appliances belonging to Kensington Oval Management Incorporation sometime between July 28 and December 19, 2016.

He has denied the charged leveled against him.

Cumberbatch was remanded to HMP Dodds for 28 days by Magistrate Douglas Frederick when he made his first appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court in December last year.

Back then, prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail on the grounds that investigations were ongoing and only 10 television sets had been recovered.

Pilgrim also said that the prosecution feared the accused would interfere with the probe.

However, when he made a second court appearance today – this time before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant – prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill was not opposed to Cumberbatch’s release.

He presented one surety to the No 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court who satisfied the $27,000 bail offered by the magistrate.

However, the accused man’s release came with conditions. Cumberbatch has been placed on a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday before 9 a.m.

He returns to court on April 12.