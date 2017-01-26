Expansion in Platinum Motors’ future

Platinum Motors officially opened its new headquarters in Fontabelle, St Michael just yesterday but officials are already talking about expanding the company’s product offering.

Barbados’ authorized Honda dealer moved operations from Bay Street to its new home at the end of October last year.

However, marking the official opening of the new, fully renovated headquarters last evening, chairman of Platinum Motors Peter Harris served notice of new products coming soon.

“As you can see, we will be selling a range of motor vehicles and motorcycles. In the very near future, we will be adding Honda power products and outboard engines from Honda,” he announced.

“As we continue on our journey as an automotive industry leader, investment in these facilities, parts and equipment was just one of a number of initiatives that we have undertaken to strengthen our competitive advantage and better service our valued customers,” said Harris, adding that the company was also improving its human resources to better serve customers.

He said the move to the current location was envisioned just over two years ago, adding that it allowed the company to accommodate a larger showroom and adjoining parts division, new collision and repair centre, a larger mechanical workshop, improved customer access and parking, and a new set of executive offices.

“All of these facilities firmly support our vision to maintain the Honda brand reputation as the most affordable mid to luxury range vehicle in Barbados and across the world,” said Harris.

General manager Mark Hamilton said the improved features at the new location were all part of “a bigger picture for the company to maintain Honda’s reputation as a premium brand in Barbados”.

“As we continue to move forward and build our business, we are committed to securing our place as a serious player within the local automotive market, whilst never losing sight of our customers’ interest. To complement our recent infrastructure support works, we are also looking to significantly improve our after-sales and customer service levels, as well as reduce customer costs with more aggressive pricing on parts and service offerings,” said Hamilton.

Vice president of export sales with Honda America, Vicki Poponi said it was not by chance that the Honda brand was introduced to Barbados.

Lauding Harris’ dedication to the brand, Poponi said since Platinum Motors Inc. became the exclusive distributor, Honda had enjoyed significant sales.

“And we see potential for even more growth. We look forward to adding new customers to the Honda family as we bring safe, high quality, viable, good-looking options to the people of Barbados,” she said, while promising to introduce new products to the market this year.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Commerce Donville Inniss said the car import sector continued to be a very vital part of the economy.

He said that, according to data from the Barbados Statistical Service, the number of vehicles imported into the island for the last five years was 22,691, with an import value of $572 million. Inniss added that the economy benefited greatly from the associated import duties.

The Minister also pointed out that there was an increase in the number of licences issued for the importation of both new and used vehicles.