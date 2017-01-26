Boscobel carnival a hit

After a difficult year filled with anger and frustration over poor water service, residents of the St Peter community of Boscobel are relieved that this trying experience is finally behind them.

To celebrate the return of running water to their taps, over 90 residents took to the streets of the northern parish last Saturday for St Peter’s first carnival, staged under the theme All A We Is One.

From Diamond Corner to the Boscobel playing field, the cups of revellers were filled with water and rum as they danced to the sweet sounds of soca which blared throughout the normally quiet countryside.

The Boscobel carnival, however, was much more than a street parade and jump-up. It was an all-day event meant to rekindle a vibrant community spirit in the once close-knit village.

After the jump-up, residents who did not participate in the street revelry, took the opportunity to take part in various games including football, dominoes and cricket on the Boscobel playing field.

Resident, Sasha Edwards, was the driving force behind the event.

She told Barbados TODAY: “After the water shortages, I find the community became disconnected so we wanted to bring the community back together [and] we decided to do something.”

Prompted by her 14-year-old daughter Alika Rouse, who suggested the carnival, Edwards then created an eight-member committee which planned the jump-up in merely two months.

“It was disconnected after being without water for so long.

The community really wanted this to bring us back together,” stressed Edwards.

Thrilled by the great response from residents, Edwards indicated that a 2018 carnival definitely would be explored.