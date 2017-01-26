Beach row

Quarrel in Dover Lands two men before court

Two people who caused a disturbance on Dover Beach must be on their best behaviour for the next 12 months if they want to stay out of jail.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the year-long bond on 53-year-old Toney Oneal Haynes and 28-year-old Shane Yakini Darrion Cox, both of whom were listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode.

The two are also charged with having offensive weapons in their possession on January 20.

Haynes is also separately charged with damaging a beach umbrella belonging to Infinity Hotel on December 21, 2016 without a lawful excuse.

The two men pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant recently.

According to the facts presented in court by prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill, the two were involved in a quarrel while at the Dover Beach facility. Haynes had a cutlass while Cox was armed with a box cutter. The exchange became very heated and caught the attention of NCC rangers who reported the matter to the police.

The two men were found with weapons in hand when lawmen arrived on the scene. They were arrested and charged.

With respect to the criminal damage charge, Sergeant Ifill said that a beach operator was seen with the umbrella and when a manager from Infinity Hotel asked him why he had it, he responded that he had bought it from Haynes.

The hotel manager later saw Haynes and asked him about the umbrella. Haynes said the umbrella was his and then proceeded to break it into several pieces in the manager’s presence.

Attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at who represented both men in their joint and separate cases, asked for leniency for his clients, saying that Haynes was in a “drunken state” on the day of the incident.

“On a regular day, he [Haynes] conducts repairs on the umbrellas which he damaged. He wishes to apologize and [would like] to repay for the umbrella if the manager is in agreement,” Ma’at said.

Haynes also addressed the court himself.

“It was a great misunderstanding. At one point this gentleman just got vex over a bucket . . . . I said to myself ‘this guy can’t be right’. He had an instrument and I went and got mine . . . [but] I am very sorry,” he said of the incident with Cox.

Cox, meanwhile, pleaded with the magistrate not to send him “up there”.

“I am very sorry for disturbing the place and thing. I ain’t want to go back up there [HMP Dodds]. Up there real serious. I never want to go up there at all. It will never happen again. I being honest,” he told Cuffy-Sargeant.

After speaking with the hotel manager, the magistrate ordered that Haynes compensate the hotel $587 for the umbrella. The money must be paid in two weeks or Haynes will spend two months in prison.

If the bond is breach by either man he will have to forfeit $1,500 forthwith or spend eight months in prison.