4 City’s big plan

There’s a talented group rocking Barbados as it makes the rounds across the country at various events.

4 City, which is led by Phillip Phillen Rice, is weaving its way into the hearts of Barbadians one performance at a time.

So far it has only received raving reviews from its acts at Power Play 2, Boosted at the Cover and College Rave at Pirates at the Pirates Cove.

According to Rice, 4 City is more than a band.

“4 City stands for 4 Our City. is a movement where artistes, deejays and entertainers of all the arts come together to making a difference or in helping the people in the city of Bridgetown and by extent, Barbados on a whole,” the young entertainer said.

The idea of the group all started with Rice who is passionate about music and helping others. At a young age, he decided to develop his love for music and entertainment to do more than make money.

“I always felt the need to help others where I can because I personally know how it felt to be at your lowest at times. In my teens growing up, I basically taught myself how to grow from a boy into a man,” Rice said.

His journey led him to Toronto, Canada where he honed his skills and learnt the tools of the trade from experienced artistes and entertainers before returning to Barbados last September.

“I carried my flag [Barbados ] with pride and… the music scene there heavily influenced the way I am as an artiste today.”

When Rice returned home, he was anxious to share his talent with his countrymen and it didn’t take him long to team up with friends to quickly produce music.

“I decided it was time to let the people of Barbados know that the 4 City brand is on its way by the Song & Music Video release of the debut song Man Of The City.”

The ambitious young man didn’t stop there. He paired up with Ricky Dan, Kemar Leron and Jordan English and they decided to take the 4 City to another level.

“The team released a track/music video entitled No Stressing which has caught the attention of many locals and popular deejays. Since then we have been performing at shows which get a very positive response for crowd,” he said.

Rice says the group has a lot more in store and simply tells Barbadians to stay tune to 4 City.