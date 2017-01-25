US Embassy: No change to visa waiver list of countries

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is advising the public that, contrary to rumors, the list of countries participating in the U.S. Visa Waiver Programme has not changed.

The embassy said members of the public may view the complete list of countries whose citizens are currently eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Programme at this link: https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-program.html