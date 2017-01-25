Two men hospitalized after serious accident

Police are conducting investigations into a serious accident last night which has left two men in hospital, one of them in critical condition.

The accident, involving two motor cars, occurred sometime around 11:59 p.m. along Woodbourne Road, St Philip.

One motor car was driven by 29-year-old Ron Brathwaite of Charnocks, Christ Church, who had to be freed from his vehicle by personnel by the Barbados Fire Service. The second vehicle was driven by 37-year-old Adrian Goddard of College Savannah, St John.

Both men received head injuries with Goddard being the most serious and were rushed to the QEH for medical attention.

Brathwaite’s condition is listed as stable, while Goddard is listed as being critical.