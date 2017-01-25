Tell our stories, local authors told

Local authors are being encouraged to tell the stories of Barbados’ heritage.

The call was made by Ambassador Robert Morris, who extended his support to Wendell Callender at his recent launch of a series of books reflecting on Barbadian culture, under the title Tribute to Barbados.

“In his work, we find a validation of what we have achieved in the past, while laying the foundation for the future…for our new era of progress in the coming 50 years,” Morris said

He said it was time to highlight important cultural pillars, namely actors, singers, dancer and choreographers. Noting that the focus for the past 50 years has been on identity and society, Ambassador Morris said it was time to shift to individual excellence and entrepreneurship.

He also stressed the valuable contribution Callender had made to Barbadian culture and civilization through his literature on leadership, and expressed the hope that the minds of young children would be fed with more books about their homeland.

Chief executive officer of Pinelands Creative Workshop Rodney Grant, in his comments, acknowledged late Prime Minister Errol Barrow who emphasized the importance of Caribbean writers and having their books accessible in schools.

“There are so many different perspectives in which you can look at a person’s life and I think these stories help enrich our understanding of the value of a country, of what Barbados means,” he said.

Referring to one of Callender’s books, Fifty for Fifty – Memorable Community Leaders of Barbados, Grant said it showcased the richness of Barbados.

That publication saluted 50 key nation builders, including Anderson Blood Armstrong, the late Joseph Niles, Jeff Broomes, Kemar Saffrey and Ralph Boyce.

Other books launched included Many Sides of Barbados, Prime Ministers of Barbados and Tools for Life – A Practical Guide to Personal Development.