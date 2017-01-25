Teen remanded on gun and ammo charges

A St Michael teenager will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court in 28 days on firearm and ammunition charges.

Jeffery Aaron Holder, 18, of Cave Hill, St Michael, was remanded to prison today when he went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant charged with illegal possession of a firearm and sixteen rounds of ammunition.

According to a release from police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, the items were found around 2:30 p.m., last Sunday.

Holder, who returns to court on February 21, was not required to plead to the indictable charge.