Obamas take vacation in BVI

ROAD TOWN – Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have chosen the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as a vacation spot following his departure from office last week.

The two arrived at the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Monday night from California, on a private jet belonging to Sir Richard Branson.

The couple is staying at the billionaire’s private getaway Necker Island, according to local and international media reports.

The trip to the BVI follows what the Daily Mail reported was a stay at the home of Spanish ambassador James Costos and his interior designer partner Michael Smith, after taking part in President Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday.

Obama had indicated, via social media, that he and his wife were planning to take a break before returning to get work started on the Obama Foundation.

Source: (Caribbean360)