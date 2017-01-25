McCollin’s bail plea not convincing enough

An impassioned plea for bail by a 30-year-old man was not enough to win him his freedom when he appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Corey Omar Jerome McCollin, who is recorded as having no fixed place of abode, is charged with entering the house of Robert Haynes as a trespasser with a firearm on January 22, with intent to commit theft.

McCollin, who had no attorney-at-law, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

Sergeant Janice Ifill objected to bail based on McCollin’s antecedents, the nature and seriousness on the offence, and that “it’s aggravated burglary . . . and his address is not known”.

However, the accused man was quick to point out that he lived at the Ivy Housing Area Block D.

“But I said that [having no fixed place of abode] because I did not want the police going at my mom’s house, because she keeps crying. All my stuff up by my mom. I up there every day,” he said as he pleaded with the magistrate for bail.

“I start working. I apologize. I don’t want to go back to prison, Ma’am, please. I sorry, Ma’am. I am asking the court to grant me bail, please?”

However, McCollin’s application was denied and he was remanded to HMP Dodds for the next 28 days.

He reappears before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court on February 20.