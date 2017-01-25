Is your job making you fat?

Since starting your new job, have you noticed a steady increase in your waistline?

You probably pinned this to getting older, or your poor eating habits finally catching up to you. But the truth it, this increase in weight could actually be due to your job.

Working late nights, business trips, and stress eating over deadlines all come together and add up to an increase in pants size or two.

Here are a few simple mistakes we all make that, unfortunately, make us pack on the pounds without even realizing it.

1. Not making time for yourself

It is so easy to get caught up with work that we forget to tend to ourselves. Taking the time to get away is very important, especially in high stress jobs, because we allow ourselves to become so consumed with deadlines and reports which cause a lot of stress. And studies have shown that high stress levels lead to keeping the pounds on, especially around the stomach area.

2. Not taking the stairs

How many of us can honestly say we take the stairs every chance we get? Even I sometimes slip and take the easy route and head for the escalator at times. But taking the stairs is a great way to keep the pounds off, even though it may not seem like that much, every little helps.

3. Eating at your desk

When we are deep into a project, eating at our desk seems to be the only option because we don’t want to kill the workflow. But munching on food while at your desk is an easy way to overeat. This is because you don’t keep track of exactly what you are putting into your mouth, or how much. Try to take a five-minute break when you begin to feel hungry.

4. Neglecting your health and fitness

This is the most common reason for weight gain – always putting work ahead of your health. Remember, work will always be around, but your good health may not. Starting a pattern of neglect early on in your work life will surely lead to an increase in weight in the long run. Start healthy habits now and make sure you are keeping up with your health and fitness while at work.

5. Business trips

As if going away for business wasn’t stressful enough without thinking about the inevitable weight gain that comes with it, right? But this doesn’t always have to be the case. If staying in a hotel, make good use of the fruit bar and stay away from the drinks bar. Eating healthy is just as easy away as it is at home; you just need to find the discipline to make the right food choices.

6. After-work limes

After a hard week at work, who can resist hitting up the bar to hold down a few drinks to celebrate not killing anyone or getting fired that week? But doing this can pack on the pounds if we don’t watch what we drink. Try to limit the alcohol and go for water instead.

7. Bad influences

We all have that one friend who is always bringing in chocolates to snack on, or always wants to get fast food for lunch. My only advice – besides dropping your friend – is to stay strong. If they really want a larger waistline and double chins then so be it, but that doesn’t have to be your fate. Stay strong.

8. Ordering food

Ordering food from nearby restaurants is a big no-no. Not only do you not know what is in it, you also don’t know the calorie content, and the portion sizes are usually way over what they should be, causing you to eat more than you should. Bring food from home, so you know exactly what you are putting into your body and you can dish out the correct portion sizes.

9. Forgetting to eat

Forgetting to eat can be just as bad as overeating. That’s because when the time comes around for you to finally have a meal, you will tend to overeat. What’s more, if you are constantly forgetting to eat, this could cause your body to lose muscle mass and therefore slow down your body’s rate of metabolism.

10. Snack draw horror

Every office has that draw filled with goodies. Picking from this draw is the perfect way to pack on the pounds. Try to swap it out for a fruit draw instead.

