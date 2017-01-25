Ifill still can’t find surety

Unable to secure a suitable surety to post his bail for the second straight day, fisherman Jamar Leroy Ifill will spend an additional 28 days at HMP Dodds.

Ifill, of Gall Hill Development #3, St John, returned to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today after spending a night on remand at HMP Dodds.

He was granted $300,000 bail by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant yesterday after he appeared in court on indictable charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking $608,000 worth of cannabis.

He was unable to present a surety to the court at the time and his attorney Anya Lorde told the magistrate today that the situation had not changed.

The 28-year-old, alias Sammo, turned himself in to police in the company of an attorney after he was the subject of a wanted bulletin last week.

According to a release from police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, Ifill’s alleged offences occurred at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex on December 29, 2016.

Cobbler said police were conducting an operation at the complex where another man was seen aboard a fishing vessel. A search was conducted and seven packages of the illicit drug, which weighed 152 kilogrammes, were found in an icebox.