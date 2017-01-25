Gibson faces arson and assault charges

An alleged arsonist has been remanded to HMP Dodds on several charges after appearing in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Kemar Romel Gibson, of Lot 7 Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of damaging Kathleen Norville-Blackman’s house by fire on January 22 without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The 27-year-old was also accused of committing assault, on the same day, against a police officer and three other people.

Gibson pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to assaulting Anthony Blackman, but denied doing the same to Guy Norville or Boyd Gibson. He also pleaded not guilty to assaulting and resisting Constable Rolan Belgrave in the execution of his duties.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill objected to the accused man being granted bail based on the seriousness of the arson charge.

She said the Crown feared if Gibson was granted bail, he would reoffend and interfere with the witnesses.

“He has two matters already for assault, Ma’am,” the prosecutor added.

In his application for bail, the accused told Magistrate Cuffy–Sargeant: “I have a child due next month . . . . There were continuous threats to my family. . . . I complained to the police multiple times and nothing was done.”

His application was denied and Gibson was remanded to HMP Dodds until February 21.