Bayville resident shot

A 28-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was shot in his right thigh at the junction of Bayview Ave and Watermill Place, Bayview, St Michael, sometime around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The injured man has been identified as 28-year-old MacGyver Hepburn.

Police said Hepburn was in the company of other persons when a white Toyota motorcar pulled up in the area. Three men, all armed with firearms, exited the motorcar and shot him during the course of a robbery. Hepburn was taken by ambulance to the QEH where he is receiving medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who can provide information to assist with their investigations to contact the nearest police station. All information received will be strictly confidential.