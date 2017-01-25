ANTIGUA – ONDCP makes $2.37m drug bust

ST JOHN’S – The Office of National Drug Control and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) said that arrests are pending as “persons of interest are being sought” following the seizure of $2.37M worth of drugs in Urlings on Monday.

According to a release, the law enforcement agency said it confiscated 26 packages of cannabis weighing 147 pounds, nine cannabis plants and 45 bricks of cocaine during an operation carried out in the southern community.

The cocaine carries an estimated wholesale value of $1,786,590 while the estimated wholesale value of the cannabis is $588,000.

The ONDCP continues to demonstrate its diligence and commitment to keeping the streets of Antigua & Barbuda free of illegal narcotics, the release stated.

Source: (Antigua Observer)