Wanted man slapped with drug charges

A St John fisherman will spend the night in prison after he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on several drug charges.

Jamar Leroy Ifill, of Gall Hill Development #3, St John is charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis.

The 28-year-old, alias Sammo, turned himself in to police in the company of an attorney after he was the subject of a wanted bulletin last week.

According to a release from police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, Ifill’s alleged offences occurred at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex on December 29, 2016.

Cobbler said police were conducting an operation at the complex where another man was seen aboard a fishing vessel. A search was conducted and seven packages of the illicit drugs were found in an icebox. The cannabis weighed 152 kilogrammes and had a street value of $608,000.

Ifill was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant for the first time today.

There were no objections to bail from police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill and the magistrate offered the accused man, who is represented by attorney Anya Lorde, $300,000 bail.

However, he was not able to secure suitable sureties to gain his release.

A second man, Austin Leroy Small, 52, of Lot 37, Apt #2, 3rd Avenue Eudalrick Drive, Chancery Lane North, Christ Church was also charged in connection with the drug find.

He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Douglas Frederick earlier this month on charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis.

Small was not required to plead.

There were no objections to bail, but Small, who was also represented by Lorde, faced the same hurdle as Ifill – he was unable to secure a surety to post his bail.

As such, he was remanded to HMP Dodds until January 31, when he will appear in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.