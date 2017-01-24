Vincentian woman deported
A Bridgetown Magistrate today ordered the deportation of a Vincentian woman after she pleaded guilty to theft.
The non-national was listed as 45-year-old Paurline Jacobs, also known as Leolina Pearlina Jack, who was living at the corner of Deacons Road, St Michael. She told the court her real name was Pearline Leolina Jack.
She admitted to stealing a power saw worth $2,500 belonging to I.R.O Maintenance Incorporated on November 22, 2016.
The facts by the police prosecutor revealed that officials of the company, who were facilitating work at Cave Shepherd in Broad Street, reported the saw missing. The Vincentian was seen on camera taking the piece of equipment.
“I am sorry I took up the saw,” she told court.
The woman also revealed that she had sent her passport to St Vincent to be renewed.
An immigration officer then informed the court that Jack had arrived in the country on August 2, 2015 from St Vincent and was granted a six-month stay.
However, she never regularized her status.
Jack was then handed over to immigration authorities.
We have several Caribbean, and nationals of even developed countries who arrive here, is granted the allowed six months but never return to immigration. They then live and work illegally without paying their contributions. Some employers even see it appropriate not to pay contributions for them either.
We need a task force of about five officers to address this situation, it’s quite easy once we can get a photo from their country of origin, and know where they resided on arrival or the local person who would have invited them here. A list of names can be prepared and passed on to this unit for execution. They can be paid a salary plus commission for their work.
While I’m a supporter of the integration movement, and free movement of skilled Labour and breaking down of trade barriers, I’ll always be against illegal immigration as with it comes other illegal activities.