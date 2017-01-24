Vincentian woman deported

A Bridgetown Magistrate today ordered the deportation of a Vincentian woman after she pleaded guilty to theft.

The non-national was listed as 45-year-old Paurline Jacobs, also known as Leolina Pearlina Jack, who was living at the corner of Deacons Road, St Michael. She told the court her real name was Pearline Leolina Jack.

She admitted to stealing a power saw worth $2,500 belonging to I.R.O Maintenance Incorporated on November 22, 2016.

The facts by the police prosecutor revealed that officials of the company, who were facilitating work at Cave Shepherd in Broad Street, reported the saw missing. The Vincentian was seen on camera taking the piece of equipment.

“I am sorry I took up the saw,” she told court.

The woman also revealed that she had sent her passport to St Vincent to be renewed.

An immigration officer then informed the court that Jack had arrived in the country on August 2, 2015 from St Vincent and was granted a six-month stay.

However, she never regularized her status.

Jack was then handed over to immigration authorities.