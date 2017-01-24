Two spend night at Dodds after having no sureties

Two men who appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today facing separate charges will spend the night on remand at HMP Dodds after they were unable to provide suitable sureties.

Keshawn Akeem O’Brien Sandiford, 20, of Deacons Road, St Michael is charged with the January 20 offence of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and cultivation of cannabis.

Frank Arthur Straker, 54, of Rock Hall, St Michael is charged with assaulting Sherry-Ann Mings on January 20, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

There was no objection to the granting of bail for Straker, who was represented by attorney Romain Marshall, and Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant therefore offered him

$8,000 bail.

However, he was unable to find a suitable surety by the end of the day’s sitting.

Sandiford, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to his four drug charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill told the court that lawmen went to a residence where Sandiford was and when a search of the house was carried out, a small quantity of cannabis was found in the living room.

Sandiford was asked to account for the drug and he denied knowledge of it. The search was then extended to the backyard where 140 cannabis plants were found growing in several cups and buckets.

“I grow up in the ghetto. . . . Those belong to me,” he reportedly told the police on discovery of the illicit drug which weighed three and a half pounds and had an estimated street value of $4,000.

Sandiford, who had no previous run-ins with the law, explained to the magistrate the reasons for his actions.

“I know I need a chance to do something positive in my life, not something negative. The reason being, I duh want to rebuild my mother’s house. My mother catch a stroke recently and the house rotting down . . . still have a pit toilet. . . . I just saying I need a second chance,” he said.

But Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant told him that while she understood his need to help his mother, “I don’t think she wants to know that your efforts at helping her came by the sale of drugs”.

She then ordered a pre-sentencing report on Sandiford’s life. While she was minded to grant him bail, he had no suitable surety and was therefore remanded him to prison until tomorrow.