Teens caught with illegal firearms and ammo

An 18-year-old St Michael resident is due to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday on firearm and ammunition charges.

Jeffrey Aaron Holder of Grazette Industrial Park is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and 16 rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested and charged on Sunday after police, acting on a tip off, went to Retreat Terrace, Black Rock, and St Michael around 2:30 p.m.

On seeing the officers, Holder allegedly attempted to run way, but was pursued and apprehended.

A search of his person revealed that he was in possession of a firearm and 16 rounds of ammunition.

In the meantime, a 19-year-old St Andrew resident has been remanded to Dodds prison after appearing before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday on four charges.

Arjay Ricardo Kellman of Franklyn Doughlin Road, Belleplaine is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of apparatus.

This after police executed a search warrant at his home where the firearm, ammunition, and drugs were discovered.

Kellman is due to appear in the District ‘F’ Magistrates’ Court on the February 1.