St Lucy the best – Kellman

St Lucy has Barbados’ lowest crime rate, leads the island with God-fearing people, and has the surrounding sea to prove it, claims Member of Parliament Denis Kellman.

However, Kellman yesterday told the congregation at the Crab Hill New Testament Church of God that despite the abundance of law-abiding residents, the parish needed to retain its police station because the very sea which attests to the religious nature of the people was also being used by outsiders to enter the parish to commit crimes.

“When you hear about crime levels or problems in St Lucy, it is not necessarily the people in St Lucy, it might be that a couple were able to come and influence a few, but it is not the majority,” Kellman remarked to the congregation that included Prime Minister Freundel Stuart and a number of Cabinet ministers who had attended the service in observance of the birthday of National Hero Errol Barrow, who was born on January 21, 1920.

Kellman waxed lyrical about the parish he represents, invoking Jesus Christ to make his point as he linked the waters surrounding

St Lucy to the residents’ belief in religion.

“Jesus spent a lot of time in the sea, not in a swimming pool. While he was there he carried Peter with him; that is why we have [St] Peter next door to convince you all that we are very religious.

“You can judge a parish by their churches,” he continued, noting that the Church of God was located “in the middle of Crab Hill” but “you don’t hear anybody complaining for the joyful noise the church is keeping”.

“When you come here this morning to Crab Hill, you do not come to what other people will make you believe that this is some parish it has some blight or something,” Kellman said.

The Democratic Labour Party legislator also sought to link St Lucy with fame, stressing that Barrow was born in the parish which had served as the foundation for an independent Barbados.

“When I say foundation, I am not speaking about the formation of the party. It was this parish that was able to give the Democratic Labour Party its first two seats. It was also able to give Barbados its first prime minister, and in so doing it also give it free secondary education, because he being leader, he was able to do that, and [provide] free school meals. You name it.

“Most of all it is this parish, through him that Barbados became an independent county, and no wonder St Lucy is so independent and don’t ask for much,” the parliamentary representative said.