Police probe accident at Parish Land, St Philip

Two Transport Board employees were injured in an accident, which occurred along Parish Land Road, St Philip in the wee hours of this morning.

The accident involved a bus driven by 35-year-old Elvis Clement of Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church.

His colleagues Andrew Walker, 47, of Haggatt Hall, St Michael and Anderson Hall, 47, of Church Village, St Philip complained of pains to the feet and hand respectively. They were both transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police are continuing investigations.