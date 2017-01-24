Police probe accident at Parish Land, St Philip

Added by Sandy Deane on January 24, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Two Transport Board employees were injured in an accident, which occurred along Parish Land Road, St Philip in the wee hours of this morning.

 

The accident involved a bus driven by 35-year-old Elvis Clement of Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church.

His colleagues Andrew Walker, 47, of Haggatt Hall, St Michael and Anderson Hall, 47, of Church Village, St Philip complained of pains to the feet and hand respectively. They were both transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police are continuing investigations.

3 Responses to Police probe accident at Parish Land, St Philip

  1. kathy-Ann Clarke January 24, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Oh dear, not good at all. Hope they will be fine.
    Be careful people, take it easy on our roads.

    Reply
  2. Hal Austin January 24, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    No vehicle travelling within the speed limits would look like this, unless attacked.
    We need a dedicated traffic police service, on the roads 24/7. We also need speed cameras.

    Reply
  3. North Point January 24, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Hal, de driver gine say that de brakes failed and he pulled it off de road.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *