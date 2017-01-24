PDC leader stages Bridgetown protest

When leader of the little known People’s Democratic Congress (PDC) Mark Adamson took to The City Monday in his one man silent protest, his intention was clear – paint as poor a picture of Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP) leader Mia Mottley as possible.

Adamson also sought to link the Opposition BLP to plans to legalize same-sex marriages here, with one of his placards reading, “Do not vote the BLP. They will legalise sex between the same sex”.

Displaying other signs which read “Mottley must never become any Prime Minister of any Government of Barbados” and “Mottley is worst BLP leader ever”, the PDC leader continued his offensive against the Opposition Leader.

There were no party supporters chanting slogans and no crowds –– although some people did stop by to take photographs. Yet Adamson was not deterred, vowing to continue the protest he began last Wednesday.

“I’ve been doing this for about four mornings so far. I started since Wednesday last week and continuing today. I’m going to be here for a couple more days and obviously as time goes by you are going to see greater support for it,” he told Barbados TODAY.

Despite his attack on Mottley, the PDC leader suggested he held no brief for the governing Democratic Labour Party (DLP) either,

He said he wanted Barbadians to realize there were “certain issues pertaining to the governance of this country” by both major political parties.

“Awareness is key and being aware by understanding what is happening within this political context, not only those things but when the time comes for the making of certain decisions at election time that you make the right decisions when those elections have come,” Adamson said.

He said his party was gearing up for the next general elections constitutionally due next year, contending: “Elections in Barbados are pretty close and as a party the People’s Democratic Congress we must prepare ourselves for that election process whenever they are due.”

Adamson was the only PDC candidate in the 2013 general election, polling just 38 votes in St Michael North, won by the BLP’s Ronald Toppin.

Source: (KB)