Jaguars caged

Confident Barbados Pride sweep aside Guyana challenge

A maiden limited-overs century by Barbados Pride opener Kraigg Brathwaite propelled the Pride to a crushing 145-run victory over the Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval in the Regional Super 50 Tournament today.

Brathwaite, the 24-year-old West Indies opener, was the glue that held the Pride’s innings together. He was the sixth batsman dismissed as Barbados Pride ended their innings on 302 for 7. He faced 146 balls for his 101 striking seven boundaries and one six. Brathwaite was involved in a productive third-wicket partnership with Jonathan Carter of 122 in 19.2 overs that saw the two take the score from 70 for 2 to 192 before Carter was caught at the wicket by Anthony Bramble off left-arm medium-pacer Raymon Reifer for a sizzling 62-ball 75.

Carter who hit the Jaguars ‘ bowlers to all parts of the Oval smashed five fours and a six as he gave the visitors no respite. He entered the fray after opener Anthony Alleyne (20) and number three Shai Hope (9) had both fallen cheaply, lbw to left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul. With the exception of off-spinner Steve Jacobs all the Jaguars bowlers were put to the sword. Opening fast bowlers Ronsford Beaton and Reifer conceded 132 runs in their combined 18 overs while sharing two wickets. While Jacobs did not get any wickets his ten overs went for a miserly 29 runs.

The fall of Carter’s wicket brought skipper Jason Holder to the middle and he immediately tore into the Guyana Jaguars attack, lashing a quick-fire 31 as he added 45 runs with Brathwaite.

After Holder was caught at long-off by Shimron Hetmyer off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo as he sought quick runs, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was promoted in the order but he soon departed for seven, a victim of the Hetmyer and Bishoo combination.

Brathwaite was finally dismissed in the 47th over with the score on 253. His drive off Beaton got no further than the hands of captain Leon Johnson at extra-cover. It was a typical Brathwaite innings, scoring a good pace with minimum chances and hardly the semblance of a slog. He did give a chance off the persevering Jacobs when his attempted pull was grassed at square leg by Bishoo.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse gave the closing overs some impetus with a swift 28 before he was run-out in the last over leaving Roston Chase unbeaten on 20.

Chasing an improbable 303-run target the Guyana Jaguars were never in the hunt and were bundled out for a meagre 157 in the 32nd over.

Only Johnson showed any pluck in the face of some penetrative spin bowling from left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn and Nurse, as well Holder.

Holder made an immediate breakthrough when he dismissed the highly touted Under-19 Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain Hetmyer off the third ball of the Jaguars’ reply. The promising left-hander was caught at short mid-wicket by Alleyne without scoring. In the fifth over with the score on 22, opener Rajendra Chandrika, whose previous appearance in West Indies colours is as mysterious as the disappearance of bandleader Glen Miller, was caught by Benn at first slip off Holder for five.

The procession to and from the middle was steady with only Johnson showing the necessary technique and application to add substance to the innings. The West Indies batsman made 55 in 68 balls with his half-century coming up in 56 balls and including eight boundaries and a six.

Discarded West Indies batsman Assad Fudadin also went cheaply, making 18 before swinging wildly at Nurse and being bowled. The visitors were without stalwart Shivnarine Chanderpaul who was nursing an injury.

Benn (4 for 35) and Nurse (4 for42) were the main wicket-takers with Holder chipping in with 2 for 15. Predictably Brathwaite was named Man-of-the-Match.